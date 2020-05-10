1 dead in hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Spring

Deputy Constables are on the scene of a hit and run auto pedestrian crash in the 22700 block of Aldine Westfield Rd. The pedestrian is deceased. All of Aldine Westfield Rd is closed at this time.



Follow us at https://t.co/E8STYHMtoE to receive live feeds pic.twitter.com/Ad6QO5nRet — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) May 10, 2020

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has died after a crash involving a driver who took off from the scene, authorities said.It happened in the 22700 block off Aldine Westfield Road some time before 5 a.m. Sunday.The person who died was a pedestrian who was in the road, but it wasn't yet clear what exactly happened.Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables are investigating the crash and are looking for the vehicle involved.There's no word on the suspect vehicle or driver.