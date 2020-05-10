1 dead in hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Spring

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has died after a crash involving a driver who took off from the scene, authorities said.

It happened in the 22700 block off Aldine Westfield Road some time before 5 a.m. Sunday.

The person who died was a pedestrian who was in the road, but it wasn't yet clear what exactly happened.



Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables are investigating the crash and are looking for the vehicle involved.

There's no word on the suspect vehicle or driver.
