Family of motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver: 'You can't just do that and run off'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On this Valentine's Day, two loving parents are finding it hard to mend their broken hearts.
"I'm always going to love him and I'm going to miss him every second of whatever life I have left," said Linda Morgan in tears.
Linda and David Morgan said they never imagined they would be sitting on a couch speaking to the media about the night their 26-year-old son was tragically killed.
"Normally, we have dinner on Friday night as a family, so tonight, it's especially hard," said the man's step-father David.
Last Friday night, Ricardo Sepulveda was at a stop light sitting on his motorcycle in north Houston at I-45 and West Gulf Bank Rd. Police said someone in a dark-colored SUV rear-ended him and left the scene. Since then, it has been a rollercoaster of emotions for Ricardo's entire family as police continue their search for the hit-and-run driver.
"You can't just do that and run off," said David.
The emotional mother added, "Do the right thing. Come up, step up, [and] do the right thing."
Aside from wanting justice, more than anything, the family simply wants to know: Why?
"I don't know if my son was there laying down hoping for help, and nobody was there." Said Linda in tears.
The 26-year-old was studying to become a pilot. He loved riding bikes and his parents said he was always cautious. He carried a big smile, no matter what and he had many friends of all ages.
"He was just kind of able to bridge cultures and ages," said David. "He was just a good solid guy."
"He was such a loving, loving son," said his mother.
Linda said she is going to miss her morning kisses from Ricardo and sharing a cup of coffee with him. David said he'll miss their random drives to the store, just to talk.
"We would just talk about whatever," he recalled. "Just talk. That was our special thing. I'm going to miss those conversations."
The family hopes the driver who caused their pain knows their lives will never be the same. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for Ricardo's funeral expenses.
Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Family of motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver: 'You can't just do that and run off'
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More