Suspect still on the loose after killing man in hit-and-run on Westheimer Parkway

Who kiled Jeremiah Green? If you know who is responsible for this fatal hit and run, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 501324-21 18500 blk. Westheimer Pkwy @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/3TiJzdcY46 pic.twitter.com/FaVB8k2ITM — Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) June 7, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The person responsible for killing a man in a hit-and-run incident is still on the loose and Crime Stoppers Houston is asking for the public's help in identifying them.It happened in the 18500 block of Westheimer Parkway on April 16, according to police.Jeremiah Green was riding his motorcycle when he was suddenly struck by a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. The suspect did not stop to render Green any aid and instead sped off, authorities said.Police said Green suffered major injuries from the collision and died.The suspect's license plate is unknown, but Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 713-222-TIPS.Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect.