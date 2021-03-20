hit and run

Passenger killed in NW Harris Co. hit-and-run crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver of a pickup truck who fled the scene of a major crash in northwest Harris County is being sought by investigators after a passenger died in the other vehicle involved.

It happened on FM 2920 at Mueschke Road around 9 p.m. Friday.

A blue Chrysler 300 was westbound on FM 2920 when the eastbound pickup crashed into the car as the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

A passenger in the Chrysler died at the scene. The driver was flown to a hospital, but their injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening, deputies said.

Witnesses said the driver of the pickup truck lost control during a race with another vehicle, but deputies were still working to determine if that was the case.

The driver of the truck took off on foot after the crash.

The crash was the first in a series of fatal crashes across the area over the weekend. On Saturday, a motorcyclist died in a crash with a vehicle on Beltway 8 in east Harris County. Another fatality was reported in a crash on Gulf Freeway at Sauer Street in southeast Houston overnight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhit and runfatal crashstreet racingtraffic accidenthit and run accidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Pearland ass't. police chief saves motorcyclist's life after crash
1 dead after fatal hit-and-run Gulf Freeway crash
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on Highway 6
1 dead after driver hits multiple people in Portland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire breaks out at Pasadena church
11-year-old injured, man killed in W. Houston shooting
5 shot at N. Houston after-hours nightclub
Man missing after leaving for doctor's appointment
Motorcyclist killed in Beltway 8 crash
Happy first day of spring!
Spring starts sunny, storms return next week
Show More
Here's a recap of the news for Saturday, March 20
Major road closures could slow you down this weekend
Matthew McConaughey holds benefit for Texas storm victims
GOP warns HR 1 could be 'absolutely devastating for Republicans'
IRS commissioner says he hopes to clear tax refund backlog by summer
More TOP STORIES News