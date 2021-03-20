Passenger killed in NW Harris Co. hit-and-run crash

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver of a pickup truck who fled the scene of a major crash in northwest Harris County is being sought by investigators after a passenger died in the other vehicle involved.
It happened on FM 2920 at Mueschke Road around 9 p.m. Friday.
A blue Chrysler 300 was westbound on FM 2920 when the eastbound pickup crashed into the car as the driver attempted to turn into a parking lot, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
A passenger in the Chrysler died at the scene. The driver was flown to a hospital, but their injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening, deputies said.
Witnesses said the driver of the pickup truck lost control during a race with another vehicle, but deputies were still working to determine if that was the case.
The driver of the truck took off on foot after the crash.
The crash was the first in a series of fatal crashes across the area over the weekend. On Saturday, a motorcyclist died in a crash with a vehicle on Beltway 8 in east Harris County. Another fatality was reported in a crash on Gulf Freeway at Sauer Street in southeast Houston overnight.
