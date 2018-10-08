A search continues for a suspect who left a grandmother to die after a hit and run crash."She went a week without calling me, something was up," said Jinnie McClaine.After a wellness check and a missing person's report, Jinnie finally found out her mother, 59-year-old Earlene Lavonne Bryant, had been a victim of a hit and run. The Harris County Sheriff's Office told her she was in critical condition in the ICU as Ben Taub Hospital."She had both of her legs broke," Jinnie described. "And the person who did this knew they saw her and left."It happened on 15716 Avenue C in Channelview just after 3 a.m. on Sept3 11, but McClaine didn't know anything until Sept. 28. It is unclear if she had any identification with her."Not only is this hurtful, but I also don't understand how someone can leave her like this," she said.McClaine said a witness contacted her soon after and told her she saw her mother near a ditch that day, and even saw a man standing over her body."By the time she went to that person, they were gone, they had fled and left her for dead," said the daughter.The Sheriff's Office has all of that information and is investigating, but for McClaine, every day that goes by is too long."(To the person that did this) you've got to live with that for the rest of your life, please just come forward," she said.There is no hope that her mother will be able to wake up and meet her new grand-daughter, and now McClaine is planning for a funeral."I want closure and justice," she said. "She doesn't deserve this, she was excited to meet her grandbaby."Anyone with information that can help the HCSO please call their vehicular crimes division at 713-274-7400.