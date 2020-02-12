Hit-and-run driver crashes in Montrose with child in car

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver, who had a toddler in his vehicle, has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Montrose.

The driver who was hit told ABC13 the suspect hit his car on Welch and Commonwealth Tuesday afternoon and then took off.



"If you get in an accident, don't run," said the victim. "It's stupid."

The victim followed the suspect through several lights and said the suspect ended up crashing into a utility pole and a fire hydrant. The broken fire hydrant flooded nearby streets for hours.

"I was so caught up in the moment, I just, I wanted to catch him," said the victim.

The suspect got out and tried to take off with a 2-year-old child, according to the victim. He told ABC13 a woman stopped him and kept him at the scene until police arrived.

"He crawled out of the window with the baby and tried to run," said the victim.

Both the hit-and-run driver and toddler were sent to the hospital in an unknown condition. Video from the scene shows the child appeared to be in good health.

The incident remains under investigation.

"It could've been a lot worse, a lot of people could've gotten hurt," said the victim.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston inner loophit and runcar accidentschildrencar accidentfloodinghit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother and son found dead in Sugar Land identified
Man convicted of shooting girl to death at crash scene
Another cold front brings higher rain chance Wednesday
ABC13 Evening News for February 11, 2020
This Roughnecks star's moving interview made him a top trend
Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet end 2020 presidential campaigns
New Hampshire primary: Sanders leading Democrats with 28%
Show More
Woman didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth
Jussie Smollett indicted again in connection with alleged Chicago attack: officials
Former Astros slugger Marwin Gonzalez apologizes
Suspected rapist in Houston wanted in at least 3 attacks
4 men arrested after allegedly robbing AT&T in West University
More TOP STORIES News