Fatal hit and run closes exit ramp on HWY 290 at Dacoma

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after police say someone was killed in hit-and-run Wednesday morning.It happened near the exit ramp of Dacoma Street and the NW Freeway around 4 a.m.The outbound ramp of Highway 290 at Dacoma were closed while investigators worked to find out what exactly happened.The suspected driver fled the scene and his location remains unknown. There was no word on the identity of the victim.