hit and run

Deputies search for hit-and-run suspect who allegedly left person lying in road on Stuebner Airline

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 5am - May 2, 2022

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian on Stuebner Airline Road before driving off in the Spring area.

Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies found the victim lying in northbound lanes of the road near Wimbledon Estates around 1 a.m. on Monday.

Deputies are searching for surveillance video that may show the vehicle involved.



According to TxDOT, in 2019, 5,975 traffic crashes involving pedestrians happened in Texas, resulting in 669 deaths, a 5% increase in deaths over the previous year.

The main causes, according to crash reports from law enforcement, are pedestrians who fail to follow traffic safety laws and are hit while crossing the street, motorists failing to yield the right of way, driving distracted or speeding. Alcohol is also a common factor.

TxDOT shared some tips to keep everyone safe.

Drivers should yield to pedestrians when turning, stop at crosswalks and look for people walking around stopped buses and other vehicles.

Pedestrians should cross only at intersections and crosswalks, look left right left before crossing and try to make eye contact with drivers. Also, use the sidewalk or walk on the left side of the street facing oncoming traffic.

TxDOT also suggests you should wear bright or reflective clothing or use a flashlight at night.

Drivers and pedestrians should also put the phone away. Beware of "distracted walking." As a pedestrian, you are much more vulnerable than a driver in the car who has the benefit of seatbelts, airbags and bumpers.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian deaths continue to rise in Texas
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springharris countycar crashhit and runpedestrian struckpedestrianscrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Driver sentenced to 18 years in cyclist death from '18
Woman walking on Highway 6 killed in hit-and-run crash
Cyclist killed in northeast Harris County
Driver intentionally hit man in Home Depot parking lot, HCSO says
TOP STORIES
'Do your job,' victim tells judge in Harris County's slowest court
Shoplifting suspect crashes into innocent driver during police chase
Man accused of killing girlfriend's 16-year-old daughter due in court
Hot & humid this week with a few chances for rain
Megan Thee Stallion Day declared in honor of her philanthropy
Eastbound Beltway ramp to I-45 back open after deadly 3-vehicle crash
Alabama authorities searching for an inmate and corrections officer
Show More
Police try new program to prevent catalytic converter theft
Naomi Judd honored by daughters at Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony
Coast Guard recovers body of missing 17-year-old near Freeport
15 hurt when pedal pub overturns, driver charged with DUI: police
Dog rescued from house fire caused by electric wheelchair in Cypress
More TOP STORIES News