Texas City man riding motorcycle says hit-and-run driver left him to die

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in Texas City is seriously injured after a hit and run Tuesday evening. He's now desperately trying to search for the driver responsible.
Franklin Joy's jaw is wired shut. He has facial fractures, including his forehead and cheek bones, a broken nose, and lost many of his teeth.
Franklin was on a motorcycle before 7 p.m., when he hit a car on 9th avenue and 3rd St. in Texas City. The driver took off. He doesn't remember much detail other than the driver was a woman, in either a white car or small SUV.
"He had the right of way. And she went to the stop sign," Deisy Joy, his mother, recalled for him. "She stopped and took off again. In the middle of the street, she stopped again, and that's when he hit her."
Franklin isn't sure why the driver stopped a second time, but he believes she may have panicked when she saw the motorcycle.
"Maybe she was trying to avoid me, but she still left me there," Franklin said.
He said the woman left him to die in the middle of road, which is what they're most upset about.
"She knew he was there bleeding. He was there hollering for help," Deisy said. "That person just left him like that. That's hard for me."
After just two nights in the hospital, he was released from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
"We are thankful he's alive. The doctor told me anyone with his injuries should be in the ICU for months with tubes down their throat," his mother said.
Franklin said there was someone in the passenger seat, and the crash happened in a residential neighborhood.
He wants whoever is responsible to come forward.
Franklin does not have insurance. The family has set up a GoFundMe for anyone who would like to donate.
If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact Texas City police.
