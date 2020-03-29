Driver takes license plate before leaving passenger for dead in hit and run crash

ALIEF, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver was involved in a hit and run before exiting the vehicle and leaving the passenger for dead overnight in Alief, authorities said.

A Mustang was speeding down the 14100 block of Laterna Lane before hitting three parked cars, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the driver of the Mustang got out and ran away, but not before taking their license plates from the car. The passenger had serious injuries.

"It's pretty reprehensible to leave your friend in your car," Sean Teare with the District Attorney's Office said. It is reprehensible to leave anyone at the scene of a crash that you cause or that you're involved in.

A witness was able to run after the driver and caught him. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it is believed the driver was under the influence.

The injured passenger was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The sheriff's office said the man was traveling so fast that he moved a Ford F150, suburban and large Chevy van. His car ended up wedged under the SUVs.

"We are in the middle of a global pandemic," said Teare. "We don't need individuals like this, causing more people to be in the hospitals. We are actively trying to keep the numbers down in hospitals, and we had to use a LifeFlight."

It wasn't immediately known what charges the driver will face, but he will likely face charges including fleeing the scene of a crash and failure to stop and render aid. If officials confirm he was intoxicated, the suspect could be charged with intoxication assault.

Teare said the charges will be upgraded if the passenger dies.

