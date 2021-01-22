Family searching for driver who hit and killed 89-year-old Army vet while he was taking a walk

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston family is turning to the north side community for answers after an 89-year-old was hit and killed by a driver and was then left alone on the side of a road.Alejandro Campos, who was lovingly known as "Polly," was a native Houstonian and was active for his age, according to his family.Police say the 89-year-old was walking in the 3500 block of Robertson Street around 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10, when he was hit by a silver truck. The driver of the truck got out of her vehicle, checked on Campos but later got back into her vehicle and drove off after witnesses came to Campos' aid.Esther Gloria, Campos' niece, said her uncle was out on his daily walk when the accident happened. She said a man who saw Campos get hit got out of his car and held an umbrella over her uncle's head until first responders showed up.Once paramedics were able to get to her uncle, one of them draped a jacket over his body to shield him from the rain while he was lying on the ground.Campos was transported to the hospital where he later died. Gloria told Eyewitness News on Thursday she's grateful these gestures were shown for her uncle during his final moments.Campos' family wonders how someone could live on with this on their conscious.Meanwhile, a service for Campos is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Morales Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. He'll then be buried at the Houston National Cemetery.Anyone with information on Campos' case is asked to call the Houston Police Department's Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.