Highlighted stories celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Houston is one of the most diverse places in America and we enjoy celebrating all of the wonderful groups that make up our city! As we proudly observe Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 - October 15, ABC13 has partnered up with the Harris County Clerk's office to highlight stories from our community that represent this unique culture.

Today at 7PM ABC13 will host a town hall on educational inequality for Hispanic students!
Watch ABC13's Hispanic Heritage Vignettes

A talented musical act from Houston is taking the Norteño music world by storm. Siblings Yaxeni, 13, Ricardo, 10, and Ailyn Rivera, 6, are behind the group Los Luzeros De Rioverde. Despite their young age, these young performers from Houston have already released three albums and perform across the country. But their rise to fame started with social media. Watch more about their story below or on the Localish special Sunday, September 27 at 4:30pm
Hispanic Heritage Month: This family celebrates their culture by making wonderful music!


Irma's is a Houston favorite, creating home cooked Mexican dishes that use only locally-sourced ingredients. From enchiladas Mexicanas with queso fresco and Irma's famous chicken mole to Galvan's signature fresh-fruit, bottomless lemonade, Irma's menu never fails to delight. Watch more about her story below or on the Localish special Sunday, September 27 at 4:30pm
Hispanic Heritage Month: Take a special look at Irma's restaraunt, a Houston staple for Mexican food!


Casa Ramirez, which was founded by Macario Ramirez in the 1980s, promotes Hispanic culture by selling folk art, books, and more. Macario died in June, but his legacy lives on at Casa Ramirez. Watch more about their story below or on the Localish special Sunday, September 27 at 4:30pm
Hispanic Heritage Month: Explore Dia De Los Muertos in Houston!



Don't miss our Houston Hispanic Heritage Localish Special: Sunday, September 27 at 4:30pm



The following states all have a Hispanic population of at least 500,000: Washington, Virginia, Texas, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, New York, New Mexico, New Jersey, Nevada, Massachusetts, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, Colorado, California and Arizona.
Harris County Clerk's Office is committed to celebrating cultural diversity in our community, as well as having every individual's voice heard! With this in mind the Clerk's Office implores you to vote in the upcoming elections. Several safeguards and precautions have been installed to ensure your comfortability while voting. Get more information on voting safely in 2020.
