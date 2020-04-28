Education

Going to college during COVID-19: What you should know

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On an average year, graduating high school seniors and their parents are likely to have many questions about pursuing a college education. But in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the class of 2020 is facing some interesting new challenges as it prepares for postsecondary education.

Tuesday, HISD is hosting a virtual town hall moderated by ABC13 anchor and reporter Tom Abrahams to explore how to get into college during the crisis.

Click here to watch the live stream at 3 p.m. on HISD-TV Live

HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan and featured panelists will cover a variety of topics, including:
  • College admissions
  • Scholarships and financial aid
  • Testing requirements (SAT/ACT/TSI)
  • College enrollment steps


"As a district, we want to ensure our high school seniors have the support they need as they navigate the impact of COVID-19 on their plans for college," Lathan said. "I encourage all families exploring post-secondary education options to ask questions and tune in and participate in this important virtual town hall discussion."

The town hall will be presented in English from 3-3:45 p.m. A Spanish segment will also happen from 4:30-5:15 p.m.

You can watch both town halls on HISD-TV online, and on Comcast Ch. 18 and on U-Verse Channel 99.
