Former teacher arrested after parents said he touched 9-year-old

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former HISD teacher has been charged with indecency with a child after being accused of sexually assaulting students during class.

Raymon Williams, 46, was charged this week for allegations that surfaced in Jan. 2019.

"It took too long, but I'm glad we got to this point," said the victim's mother.

Williams was a 4th grade teacher at Kashmere Gardens Elementary. The girl, who was 9-years-old at the time, told her mother he touched her inappropriately twice.

According to court records, the girl told police after rubbing her, he turned around and "rubbed over his crotch area."

She reported Williams to the principal. He was removed from the school and reassigned until last June, when he "separated from HISD," according to a district spokesperson.

Three other students were part of the original report, but their parents declined to pursue charges or have their children interviewed, records say.

Friday, no one answered at Williams' home in Katy. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Prosecutors have asked for a high bond, saying he is a flight risk and a danger to the community.

Authorities say Williams is in custody as of Saturday afternoon. It is unknown at this time if he surrendered or was arrested.

"You're supposed to teach and not touch," the mother said. "I just want him to turn himself in so we can get this over with and my child can feel more at ease."

