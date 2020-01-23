HISD teacher accused of trading child porn through email

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man employed as a teacher in Houston ISD is accused of trading multiple child pornography images over email.Robert Peri was taken into custody Wednesday by Homeland Security Investigation agents during a search of his home. Earlier in the week, he was charged in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas on counts of possession of child pornography and distribution and receipt of child pornography.Peri, who appears as a staff member on Memorial Elementary School's website, was identified in this case since agents received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children last October.According to documents, an email address connected with Peri was also tied to multiple emails that included attachments of the graphic photos. Investigators also found the email address associated with the child porn had been accessed at least once from an IP address registered to HISD.The emails that agents obtained dated back to as early as January 2019.Documents detailed one exchange from May in which Peri allegedly offered the content: "Would like password have more to trade. :-)"In November, agents obtained his home address in Sugar Land. Then, earlier this month, agents conducted surveillance of Peri. They then took Peri into custody this week, and on Wednesday, agents executed a search warrant of his home.Documents state Peri telling investigators that he would search an online database for the images and save them to his computer.In the document, Peri also told an investigator that there was a flash drive in his briefcase and an old computer in a spare bedroom that contained child pornography, and that he sent child porn to other people through email.During the search warrant, agents searched his two desktop computers and two flash drives had images of child porn.Peri was taken into federal custody in downtown Houston.HISD gave a statement after Peri's arrest: