Parents, activists tell ABC13 they're trying to understand ongoing process of takeover

The clashing continues between community members and the new HISD leadership. Activists explain what's gotten them fired up, especially with a meeting's setup Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Like many parents, Towanda Green has never been to an HISD board meeting and doesn't know much about the state takeover of the district.

"You trust the school districts, but you never know," she said.

But she does worry about her son, who's going to Wheatley High School starting in the fall.

"We just need teachers that are out there open to the kids and care more about the kids so they can get the help they need," Christopher Green, who's going into ninth grade, said.

Newly appointed Superintendent Mike Miles has proposed an overhaul of 28 schools, designated as what he calls the "New Education System."

They include Wheatley, Kashmere, North Forest High, and the middle and elementary schools that feed into them.

His plan would raise teacher pay at those schools to an average of $96,000 a year and require all employees to re-apply for their jobs.

It is set up to cost the district an estimated $106 million, which Miles wants to pay for with cuts to third-party contracts, HISD's central office, and the COVID pandemic relief.

At Thursday's board workshop, Miles also pushed changing magnet programs at these schools, which could impact how students from across the district are brought in.

"The schools, there are 12 of them that have magnet programs today," Miles said. "Those programs will continue. There may be some adjustments, but parents can rest assured that if guitar or piano is provided, we will be doing guitar and piano at the school, so we'll accommodate the programs that are there. There may be some shifts with the schedule."

Miles has scheduled community meetings throughout HISD this summer.

"The more information people receive, even at the work session, anxiety level goes down because whenever there is an absence of information, there is anxiety," Miles said.

But, as has been in every public HISD meeting since the TEA took over, Thursday's workshop was marked by protestors.

One person was handcuffed, and two others were asked to leave.

Eyewitness News asked one of them, Stephan Hester, what the new board and superintendent could do to gain trust.

"Well, it's not really anything they can say because we, the people, can't hold them accountable," said Stephan Hester.

"If I have to get arrested, I will," protestor Sam Smith added. "Why would I allow them to speak when they're not being honest with us? They already know how they're going to come out of the door. They're making deals already. I don't trust them."

Trust comes with action for the Green family, and they're waiting to see what happens in the fall.

"These kids just need love and structure, and I want them to get that," Towanda Green said. "If it takes a community, I'd love to see that change happen because these kids are our future."

