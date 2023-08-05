Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles looks to forgo board's approval to raise contracts from $100,000 cap space for nearly $2 million.

New HISD superintendent wants to raise cap to OK contracts without board approval by nearly $2M

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the last public Houston ISD meeting before the start of the school year, Superintendent Mike Miles said he wants to be able to approve up to $2 million contracts without board approval.

The current cap is $100,000.

"It's just another example of the community, the people of HISD, losing autonomy," former HISD Trustee Myrna Guidry said.

Guidry was pushed out of her role earlier in the year during the Texas Education Agency takeover of the district. Elected board members were replaced with those handpicked by the state.

RELATED: Former HISD trustee shares community concerns over district reforms

"Sixty-two percent of the public vote put me here," Guidry said.

Previously, she would have had to help authorize contracts below $100,000 in her role as a board member. Now, the responsibility falls in the hands of the new, state-selected board members.

"That figure comes from a conversation and a meeting with me and the finance team," Miles said.

On Thursday, the new board will be asked to vote to raise the cap to $2 million.

Guidry said she is skeptical they will rubber stamp Miles' suggestions, given how they received their new jobs.

She told ABC13 she believes the $100,000 cap is a bit low and needs help to understand the significant jump to $2 million - especially when public trust, including her own, is frayed.

RELATED: 'It was a democratic process': HISD selects reading, math curriculums without normal teacher input

Not only in the current administration but previously as well. The district's former COO faces federal charges for an alleged kickback scheme.

"You have to keep in mind that this opens the door for misuse and abuse of our funds," Guidry said.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.