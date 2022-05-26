HISD superintendent, counselor encourage talking with kids about Uvalde tragedy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While statistics show your family is not likely to be impacted by a school shooting, after the horrific violence that unfolded in Uvalde on Tuesday, that does not make parents or students feel better."It's just every parent's worst nightmare. Worst nightmare. All we ever want to do is protect our kids, create a safe environment for them...To just have everything torn away like that, it's just beyond imagining," said Houston parent, Stephanie Smith.Wednesday, Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II addressed school safety and had this message for parents who are understandably scared."What I will say to those parents that have that same emotion is that we are doing everything to ensure that the safety and security of your children is A1 at HISD," said House.Superintendent House is also encouraging parents to be open and talk with their children about what happened."Let them know you are interested in hearing them, and you want to know what's on their mind. These kinds of things will help them cope," said House.As far as extra security, House said he had a conversation with Mayor Sylvester Turner, who agreed to provide additional support at upcoming HISD end-of-year ceremonies and graduations.The district is also encouraging students and parents to report anything suspicious. One way they suggested doing that is through the Say Something app.Ty David Lerman, a licensed professional counselor, is also encouraging conversation between parents and their children in light of the tragedy."It's a real opportunity for parents to show up and be authentic with their kids too and saying, 'I'm afraid too'. 'I'm scared too' and that I trust what the school is doing what they can and that you are safe," said Lerman.Lerman says during these conversations, it is also key to listen and validate what your kids are feeling."Whatever your kids come home with, it's important, again, to validate their experience. Make sure they feel seen and heard. Please do not minimize their experiences," said Lerman.Julia Andrews, the director of the Center for Safe and Secure Schools with the Harris County Department of Education, emphasized the community effort to keep schools safe takes."We also want to ask our parents and guardians, if you notice something different about your child, please reach out and get help or seek help. A lot of things happen that could have been avoided, unfortunately, and sometimes, if we see things, we don't say them," said Andrews.For parents like Smith, change towards safer schools cannot come soon enough."I really appreciate everything that the principals, the administration, the staff, the police to do to keep the campus safe, but even with all of that, there's always this feeling of insecurity because it can happen so quickly..."I think there's a level of practicality that has to come into the future of politics of looking at these bills on looking at these issues," said Smith.