Madison HS students walk out in protest over incident involving teen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Students at an HISD school walked out in protest over an alleged incident involving one of their own.

About 200 students at Madison High School walked out of class Thursday morning in response to the alleged incident that happened last week.

"I'm here today to support the kids," said activist Gerry Monroe. "The kids are upset."

The student at the center of the alleged incident told ABC13 Eyewitness News it escalated while she was helping a friend put on eyelashes in the restroom.

Student Dabrianna Nelson tells ABC13 that the incident started in the bathroom and allegedly stemmed from Dabrianna and her friend not leaving the bathroom in a timely fashion.

Dabrianna said. 'Then I called my mom and it escalated into the hallway."

HISD released the following statement about the protest:

This morning, a group of Madison High School students exited the building as part of a walkout, which was conducted peacefully. We are continuing to monitor the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of the students. The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority.

