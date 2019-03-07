HISD student in critical condition after stabbing, police continue search for suspect

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old student from Jane Long Academy in southwest Houston remains in critical condition, a day after he was stabbed during dismissal on Wednesday.

The attack happened across the street from school near a convenience store.

According to police, the boy was stabbed in the head with a knife during an argument between the victim and the suspect, who is said to be a 14-year-old student.

"The argument, we're told, involved food," said HISD Police Chief Paul Cordova.

Police say they spoke with the suspect's family, but did not disclose how much information they provided.

The victim was described as still acting as if he was in a fight when he was loaded onto an ambulance by paramedics. Within hours, his condition was listed as critical at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The incident is not believed to be gang-related, according to the police chief.

"We've found no gang-related nexus on this particular incident and so far we've found nothing that's gang-related," he said.

Until the suspect is found, extra law enforcement will be at the campus. Counselors were provided to students needing to talk about the impact of a classmate's violent attack.

A Crimestoppers reward is offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the suspect's arrest. Information can be provided anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.

