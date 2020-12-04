HISD mom says son on honor roll is among 42% of failing students

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8027836" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Texas' largest school district is currently facing 254 active COVID-19 cases, with about half of the infections by students.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston mother said her honor roll student is part of the 42% of HISD students who failed at least one class, which was administered online only, during the first grading period this year."I'm extremely disappointed," said Alva Mixon. "I feel my son is being cheated because he's a smart kid."HISD began this semester virtually using the HUB, the district's online learning platform. Eyewitness News has documented the long list of ongoing complaints regarding the platform."I don't like it. I tell the teachers, 'Look, here's their work, if you want to submit it and put a grade, fine, but we're not using the HUB,'" said Rita Martinez, another HISD mother.Mixon's son, Kaiden, is a 4th grade honor roll student at The Rice School in southwest Houston.He is back to in-person instruction now, but his mom said he spent the first six weeks of virtual learning trying to submit assignments through the HUB. He was met with technical issues which led to missing work."Probably a total of six or seven. Enough to bring his grade down to an 'F,'" said Mixon.She said his teacher has since received all the missing work, but can't make the grade adjustment."[The teacher] told me that corporate HISD had closed the system and did not allow them to put the grades in," Mixon told Eyewitness News.Eyewitness News asked HISD if grades from the first six weeks of virtual classes will reflect the technical issues with the online learning platform and if they take responsibility for the alarming failure rate.The district responded with the following statement:Mixon is a mother of two and is working as a full-time pediatric nurse. As an essential employee, she said she was never able to stay home with her son and guide him through classes. Now she feels like he is being punished for technical issues out of their control."It's just a simple fix: allow the teachers to put the grades in. He's done his work, let him get credit for it," said Mixon.