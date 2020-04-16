HISD to distribute food for up to 3,000 families at NRG Stadium this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas -- In order to help reach families and those who have not been able to attend the weekday food distribution, Houston ISD will take its distribution effort to a much larger venue: NRG Stadium.The site will be set up in the parking lot from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 18. The district plans to distribute 3,000 bags of food to families."Every week at our other food distribution sites, we have been able to serve hundreds of families in need," Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said.Like the district's other distribution efforts, the event on Saturday is in partnership with the Houston Food Bank."Schools are more than just centers for education, they are the heart of every community with strong connections and relationships with students and families," Brian Greene, president and chief executive officer of the Houston Food Bank said.