Food & Drink

HISD to distribute food for up to 3,000 families at NRG Stadium this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas -- In order to help reach families and those who have not been able to attend the weekday food distribution, Houston ISD will take its distribution effort to a much larger venue: NRG Stadium.

The site will be set up in the parking lot from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on April 18. The district plans to distribute 3,000 bags of food to families.

"Every week at our other food distribution sites, we have been able to serve hundreds of families in need," Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said.

Like the district's other distribution efforts, the event on Saturday is in partnership with the Houston Food Bank.

"Schools are more than just centers for education, they are the heart of every community with strong connections and relationships with students and families," Brian Greene, president and chief executive officer of the Houston Food Bank said.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.

SEE MORE:

HISD superintendent and lawmaker tour food distribution site in midst of volunteer testing for COVID-19

HISD resumes giving out free meals for students
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonhisdcoronavirusstudentscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
Show More
Study says unemployment benefits in Texas could run out soon
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Experts say supply shortages could continue into next year
Motorcyclist killed in possible street racing crash in NE Harris Co.
ABC13 Evening News for April 17, 2020
More TOP STORIES News