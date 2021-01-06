Where HISD will be distributing food for students and their families in January

With kids back in school from winter break, the district said it wants to ensure students and their families have access to good food.
This month's supersites will start distributing food on Wednesday, Jan. 6. at Barnett Stadium from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The food distribution will continue every Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the semester at Barnett Stadium, located at 6800 Fairway Drive.
Families can get food from the following locations on Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.:
- Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center at 4400 W. 18th St.
- Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Center at 6801 Bennington St.
- Sugar Grove Academy at 8405 Bonhomme Rd.
The district says the sites will provide a week's worth of student meals and family food boxes from the Houston Food Bank.
Families must either have children in the car or provide a birth certificate or proof of enrollment in any school district. For more information on food distribution, visit HISD's website.
