HISD

Where HISD will be distributing food for students and their families in January

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Independent School District says it will be restarting its weekly food distribution program after it briefly stopped for winter break.

With kids back in school from winter break, the district said it wants to ensure students and their families have access to good food.

This month's supersites will start distributing food on Wednesday, Jan. 6. at Barnett Stadium from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

RELATED: 150K students missing, districts scramble to keep cash
EMBED More News Videos

Texas public school districts at risk of losing more than $872 million in state funding due to low COVID-era enrollment. 13 Investigates how each district could be hit.



The food distribution will continue every Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the semester at Barnett Stadium, located at 6800 Fairway Drive.

Families can get food from the following locations on Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.:

  • Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center at 4400 W. 18th St.
  • Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Center at 6801 Bennington St.
  • Sugar Grove Academy at 8405 Bonhomme Rd.


The district says the sites will provide a week's worth of student meals and family food boxes from the Houston Food Bank.

Families must either have children in the car or provide a birth certificate or proof of enrollment in any school district. For more information on food distribution, visit HISD's website.

SEE ALSO: Are HISD teachers next on the list to get COVID-19 vaccine?
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Miya Shay breaks down what other avenues are available to Houston-area residents struggling with getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustoneducationhouston isdhisdfoodschoolstudents
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HISD
Are HISD teachers next on the list to get COVID-19 vaccine?
Texas still blocked from taking over HISD's school board
150K students missing, districts scramble to keep cash
Houston ISD enrollment falls by 12,000 students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7-day high of COVID-19 hospitalizations triggers rollback
Cold front brings widespread rain and storms this evening
Warnock defeats Loeffler, becomes Georgia's 1st Black senator
Jan. 6 explained: How Congress will count Electoral College votes today
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in west Houston
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at car wash
Show More
Answers to common COVID-19 vaccine questions
Baytown issues boil water notice due to water main break
Fort Bend Co. deputy constable dies of COVID-19
Amazon's at-home COVID test now available online
Mega Millions jackpot grows, $410M Powerball drawing tonight
More TOP STORIES News