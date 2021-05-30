It's the last week for one of Houston's largest food distribution sites

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been a regular staple since the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a virtual stop. Like so many other new traditions in this unique time, it's soon coming to an end.
On Wednesday, the last Houston Independent School District neighborhood supersite food distribution will take place.
The site at Barnett Stadium has been operating just about every Wednesday since the pandemic began.
It's a resource for HISD parents to get food for their children.
HISD officials have decided to stop the distribution since conditions in the area are improving.
"We need it, it's hard times and with the pandemic and everything," parent Linda Mesa said.
Mesa is a mother of four that has been coming to the site since it opened.
"It really has helped me, and it's helping the community a lot," Tamra Adams, a mother of three, said.
Maria Martinez has 12 children and said the offerings have helped ease her burden of juggling a job and home life during a year that was plagued by more than just COVID-19.
"The COVID situation has gotten difficult with my work, which is cleaning houses, and the recent freeze didn't help," Martinez said.
More than 44 million pounds of food has been handed out during the course of the distributions, according to HISD representatives.
Keith Lewis, the senior area manager of HISD Nutrition Services, said staff is available to help, even when the neighborhood site is gone.
"We've got wrap-around specialists at all of our campuses," Lewis said. "Just reach out to HISD, and we'll definitely help where we can."
Parents can log on to Houston ISD's student meals website for a full list of other food distributions.
