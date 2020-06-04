Health & Fitness

HISD suspends curbside meals today after confirmed COVID-19 case

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD announced its six curbside meal sites and all Fresh Bus produce delivery stops have been canceled for today after a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The closed sites include Bastian, Foster, Shearn, Thompson, Whidby and R. P. Harris elementary schools. According to the district, all other scheduled summer meals sites will remain open.

During the temporary closure, all of the affected schools and facilities will be deep cleaned and sanitized.

The curbside summer meal site and Fresh Bus produce delivery at R. P. Harris Elementary School is set to resume operations on Monday, June 8. The remaining five sites are slated to reopen on Thursday, June 18.

HISD says the impacted employees have been notified and told to self-quarantine.

Health officials do not believe families participating in the programs were exposed.

The district has a list of 65 other curbside-meal sites families can visit today.

In April, a similar incident happened after a staffer handing out laptops at HISD's Madison High School tested positive for coronavirus.
