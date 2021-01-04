Will HISD teachers be next to get vaccine? District says it's working on it

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nurses and first responders working for the largest school district in Texas are among the hundreds getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and teachers could be up next.According to a statement issued by HISD on Monday, all nurses and first responders are currently getting vaccinated and the district is working with the city of Houston to expand availability.The district is hoping to administer the vaccine to those HISD workers who are 65 or older with certain chronic medical conditions."Additionally, we are looking into ways to make the vaccine available to other employee groups, including our teachers," read the statement. The district said the COVID-19 vaccine along with testing for the virus are both optional.On Monday, all HISD campuses started offering COVID-19 rapid tests."The district has been provided the resources to test campus-based staff and a percentage of students (with permission from parents) through a statewide COVID-19 rapid testing program implemented in conjunction with the Texas Education Agency and the Texas Division of Emergency Management," said the district.Further details on vaccinating HISD teachers were not immediately released.