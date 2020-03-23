HISD launches online at-home learning program

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD is ready to launch its at-home learning program.
Beginning Monday, the district will launch "Home," which stands for Home Based Online Mobile Education.
Students and parents can start logging in Monday, and lessons go live beginning next week.
The district says teachers will reach out to families about what their student needs.
You can access "Home" on any computer or mobile device.
