houston isd

HISD keeps offices closed through Tuesday due to rise in COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD staff will have their holiday weekend extended by another day in hopes of giving teachers more time to determine if they have COVID before returning to the classroom.

It was already planned for students to have the day off on Monday, which is Martin Luther King Jr Day, and Tuesday.

Now staff are being told to stay home Tuesday, unless requested by a supervisor, for what the district calls an Attendance Mitigation Day.

HISD said on its website that the reason for the additional day is due to the rise in COVID cases amid Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's decision to raise the threat level to red, the highest and most severe level.

The district is asking staff to follow measures to reduce exposure such as avoiding large events and gatherings, wearing a mask, and social distancing.

Students and staff are set to return to HISD campuses on Wednesday.

More TOP STORIES News