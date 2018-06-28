A Houston school bus driver is facing disciplinary action after she was caught on camera screaming obscenities at Taco Bell workers.In video posted to Facebook, the woman can be seen yelling at restaurant employees, demanding free food and for her cash back after accusing workers of playing with her food."I don't got time for the bulls***," she exclaims. "You keep laughing all you want to. Keep laughing. Keeping playing. Trust me, keep playing."The woman also says she's a city employee and threatens to get the man making her tacos fired."You should be fired. I work for the city! You need to be fired! What's his name?" the woman says. "Keep playing with the food, like that s*** is funny."The man who shot the video claims a female Taco Bell worker was reduced to tears "with how hostile this lady is." That's when the bystander said he couldn't take it anymore."You work for the city and you're acting like this?" he says."Why are you in my business? Was anybody talking to you," the woman retorts. "Why are you in my business?""Because you're in a public place!" he screams back.The video has been shared thousands of times since it was posted on Saturday.