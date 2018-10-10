HISD bus driver allegedly killed by husband on her way to work in southeast Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

An HISD bus driver was killed by her husband in southeast Houston, police say.

By and Courtney Fischer
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for a killer they say likely stabbed his wife to death during a fight and then carjacked another person in southeast Houston.

The victim, identified as 30-year-old Kaouta Domingue, was an HISD bus driver.


Earlier, police told Eyewitness News that the suspect was also a bus driver for the district. However, HISD officials confirmed he was not their bus driver and he never worked for them.

Police say the suspect and Domingue were arguing in a vehicle as Domingue was on her way to work before crashing and landing in a ditch in the 6600 block of Fairway.

We're told Domingue was driving and crashed as a result of the stabbing.


After the crash, the man got out of the vehicle, and allegedly carjacked someone, leaving the scene in a red Jeep.

Officials located the Jeep in the area around 10 a.m., however there was no sign of the suspect.

School officials spoke about Domingue's murder Wednesday morning. John Wilcots, Interim General Manager of Transportation, described Domingue as a "gentle, kind spirit. Her smile always radiated every time she went to work."

Domingue, who went by Katie, had been with the district for seven years.

She was a driver for Lockhart Elementary. Her parents were also former bus drivers for the district.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities are searching for a suspected killer who may be in a stolen vehicle.

