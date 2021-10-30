bullying

Mother says son with special needs came home from school with inappropriate words written on neck

By Courtney Carpenter
EMBED <>More Videos

Special needs child returns home with inappropriate writing on neck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hope Mercadel says her 13-year-old son, Alijah, who has special needs, came home from Pershing Middle school on Wednesday with inappropriate words written on his neck and forehead. The words were written with a permanent marker.

"I had to take my finger and squint a little bit to see, and I was like, 'Oh my God, not my child, not my child.' I couldn't believe that was on him... I actually had to get it off with rubbing alcohol," Mercadel said. "I had to scrub the word off him."

Alijah said he was focusing on a test and did not realize what had been written on him.

"I felt embarrassed and annoyed," said Alijah.

Mercadel said she spoke with the principal of the school.

"The principal told me, 'Kids do a lot of things. I want to know why they're breaking my chairs for TikTok videos'. And I'm like, 'You can't compare what happened to my son to a TikTok video," she said. "I don't see a Tik Tok video putting words on people, kids as funny."

HISD released the following statement when ABC13 reached out about the incident:

"At HISD, the safety of our students is our top priority. The district is aware of an allegation of misconduct at Pershing Middle School. Due to the pending investigation and student privacy rights, HISD cannot provide additional information at this time,"

Mercadel said she wants the students responsible to face consequences and for parents to speak with their children about this kind of behavior.

"I do want to make it very clear to parents that this is not okay," she said. "If your kids see something, they need to say something...To know he was made fun of and did not know why, that's the part that hurts me as a parent. That made me very upset."

Follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston isdspecial needs childrenbullyingschoolharassmentteen
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLYING
Amazon hires investigators to probe work culture
Pct. 1 deputy accuses partner of sexual misconduct during sting
Harris Co. Pct. 1 deputies accuse bosses of molestation
Actors come together to help Stomp Out Bullying
TOP STORIES
What we know so far about murder of 8-year-old Kendrick Lee
Astros, Braves pens carry heavy workloads into World Series Game 4
Houston chef shows Atlantans how to eat Tex-Mex cuisine
3 officers hurt in N. Houston crash involving carjacking suspects
Texas sues Biden administration over federal COVID vaccine mandates
Man accused of sexually assaulting jogger at Memorial Park denied bond
Woman shot to death during SE Houston home invasion, police say
Show More
Boo-tiful weekend, another front arrives next week
SE Houston 15-year-old girl missing since Oct. 23
Man wins $2 million lottery prize for 2nd time in his life
Astros superfans who died from COVID make post-season bittersweet
How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden
More TOP STORIES News