man killed

Houston police seek persons of interest after man was fatally shot at underpass

EMBED <>More Videos

HPD needs answers after man was shot and killed at underpass

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need the public's help finding two persons of interest after a man was fatally shot at an underpass in north Houston.

Police released photos of a man and woman wanted for questioning related to the shooting at 6603 Hirsch Road around 4:35 p.m. on Thursday, June 3.



According to HPD, the man and woman are not charged, but officers do believe they have knowledge of the incident.

The victim, 60-year-old William Niblo, was walking when he was approached by one or more suspects who shot him multiple times.



The suspect(s) fled in an unknown direction after the shooting, HPD said.

Niblo was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

In addition to photos of the two persons of interest, HPD also released a photo of a vehicle wanted in the investigation.



The wanted vehicle is a white sedan with a missing rear driver's side rim.

Anyone with information on the identities of the persons of interest is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentfatal shootingshootingsuspect imagesman shotman killed
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
3 people killed, 2 injured in 3 shootings across Houston overnight
4 teens accused of luring victim to his death in SE Houston
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News