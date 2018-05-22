Hiker dies after slipping and falling off the Half Dome cables in Yosemite National Park

The National Park Service says the man's body was recovered early Tuesday afternoon. (KFSN)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, California --
The National Park Service says a man's body was recovered early Tuesday afternoon at Yosemite National Park.

Officials say the hiker was with another person climbing the Half Dome cables when he fell late Monday afternoon.

After rangers were notified, they arrived on scene and provided assistance to the second hiker.

The identity of the man who died has not been released. While officials did say there was thunderstorm activity in the area, the cause of the incident is under investigation.

RAW VIDEO: Webcam shows treacherous weather conditions on Half Dome
Yosemite Conservancy webcam shows treacherous weather conditions on Half Dome on Monday, May 21, 2018.


Park officials say this is the first fatality on Half Dome since 2010 and the first park visitor fatality in 2018.
