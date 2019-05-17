Highway 6 at Katy Freeway partially closed after deadly crash involving 18-wheeler

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 6 and the Katy Freeway.The crash was reported around 3 a.m., when a car collided with an 18-wheeler.The impact of the crash killed one person and sheered the front of the 18-wheeler's cab off.Part of Highway 6 and the Katy Freeway is shut down due to the crash.Commuters headed towards the Energy Corridor are being advised to avoid the area.