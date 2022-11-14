Witnesses say driver that hit and killed 15-year-old crossing road had right of way

It was a deadly Sunday night on Houston roadways, and one of the two pedestrians killed was a 15-year-old. Witnesses told authorities the driver in that incident had the right of way.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a deadly Sunday night on Houston roadways after two people, one of whom was a teenager, died in separate accidents after vehicles hit pedestrians.

One happened on the exit ramp from Highway 59 to the Westpark Toll Road just before 9 p.m., and the other happened at about 7:24 p.m. on Rankin and Imperial Valley.

In the crash on Highway 59, Houston police tell us a man was driving down the Southwest Freeway with three kids in his car when he hit someone walking across an exit ramp to the Westpark Toll Road.

The driver told police he saw the man in the exit lane and tried to miss him, but could not. The driver stayed at the scene, but police said the victim died from his injuries. The driver showed no signs of intoxication.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old was hit and killed by a car while crossing Rankin Road, deputies said.

Deputies said two teenagers were crossing when one of them was hit by a car traveling eastbound on Imperial Valley.

Witnesses told deputies that the driver had the right of way.

"The other witness stayed on the scene and so did the striking vehicle. No intoxication is believed to be an issue, and speed is not believed to be an issue at this point," said Capt. McConnell with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said only one of the teens was hit, but unfortunately he died at the scene. Deputies could not tell us if the two teens were in the cross walk at the time of this crash.

