road safety

US-290 giving you trouble? These drivers started a petition to get it fixed for good

By
EMBED <>More Videos

US-290 giving you trouble? A petition wants it fixed for good

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of drivers from the Cypress area are banding together trying to catch the attention of state leadership over concerns regarding US-290, saying it's too dangerous.

After years of construction and hundreds of millions of dollars spent, Corey Guerrero said she was excited about the expanded highway near her Fairfield neighborhood.

"It was a long process, but we saw a light at the end of the tunnel," she said. "We dealt with it and ended up with a nightmare."

READ ALSO: New federal report gives Texas roads a D+
EMBED More News Videos

When the White House report focused on roads and highways, Texas received one of the lowest grades in the country.



Guerrero is one of more than 2,300 people who signed a petition on Change.org calling to a fix of the road that was only completed in 2018.

When it rains, they said the vertical grooves in the road, meant to reduce noise pollution, hold water.

"It ponds, it holds a lot of water, [and] there's nowhere for the water to run off," said Guerrero.

She said it creates a hydroplaning danger.

"There's one spot right over Mason, I've personally seen seven accidents. One-car-accidents into the wall when it's raining. Exact same spot every time," Guerrero said.

READ ALSO: Houston homeowners continue fight against TxDOT's I-45 expansion project

When the road is dry, she said the dangers persist. The white paint of the lane lines blend into the light colored cement.

"It's very difficult to see, especially if there's sun shining," she explained. "Seeing where the lanes are is nearly impossible."

READ ALSO: I-45 among most dangerous freeways in US, new study shows
EMBED More News Videos

A Texas freeway is making the top of a nationwide ranking, but it's not for anything positive.



Eyewitness News reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation's Houston office to find out what or if they can do anything. ABC13 is still waiting on a response.

In the meantime, Guerrero said she will continue taking the long backroads around the newly-expanded highway her tax dollars helped fund.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcypresstexas newsconstructionroad safetyfreewaytrafficroad repairroad closuredriver
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD SAFETY
Drivers likely won't be reimbursed after pothole opens on Gulf Fwy
Get ready for major weekend closure on these 2 highways
I-10 Katy Fwy closed at Houston Avenue after truck hits bridge
2 separate closures on US-59 happening this weekend
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News