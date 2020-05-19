Good Samaritan pulls little girl from wreckage of deadly crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A little girl is expected to survive a deadly crash on Highway 249 thanks to a car seat and the help of a good Samaritan.Tire tracks were left behind at the scene where a car carrying three people careened into a pole around midnight Monday.Police say the little girl's father was driving, her mother was in the passenger seat, and the child was in her car seat in the back.The girl's mother died at the scene of the crash, and police say her father is in critical condition at the hospital.The child has the least severe injuries, and she is expected to survive, likely thanks to the fact that she was correctly strapped into her car seat in the back.A sergeant on the scene said the man who was driving was impaired. He hit a curb on the Highway 249 feeder road and careened into a light pole.Good Samaritan Lindsay Carlen was sitting in her parked car nearby. She had just brought a friend to the emergency room when she heard the crash and saw smoke.She ran to the car and saw the little girl in the backseat.Carlen says the child said her name was Avery."I spoke to the little girl. I told her my name, and I told her that I was going to help her, that it might hurt a little bit, but I was going to get her out of the car," Carlen recalled. "She told me her name and then she told me how old she was and that she trusted me. So as soon as I got her out I was able to finish the phone call with 911 and paramedics were already on their way."Deputies have not released any information about the woman who died.The man driving is 33 years old. Investigators didn't say if he was drunk or high, just that he was impaired.