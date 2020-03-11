Bragging rights on the line for Hightower at state semifinal game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four Houston-area schools will make the trek to San Antonio this weekend for the boys' state basketball championships. Dickinson, Hightower, Yates and Stafford high schools are all looking to end their season as state champions.When the Hightower Hurricanes hit the floor in San Antonio on Thursday for their state semifinal game, more than a berth to state title will be on the line. Bragging rights are on the line.Hightower's volunteer coach Samuel Ward will coach against his son, Laharia Bernard, the assistant coach at Lancaster High School. Coach Ward said his son wants to beat him as bad as he wants to beat his son.For most of his life, Ward worked in law enforcement but he said he was "born to be a coach."He has volunteered as coach at Hightower since 2008 and said his reward is seeing his players succeed."He told us we're the most conditioned on the court," said senior center JA Roberton. "He said we could run to San Antonio."