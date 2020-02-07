'Highly intoxicated' driver accused of killing man on scooter, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An innocent man on a motorized scooter died after he was hit by a driver investigators said was "highly intoxicated" in southwest Houston.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of Bellaire and Atwell around 7:50 p.m Thursday.

Police say the man riding the scooter was on the sidewalk when a driver in a Ford F-150 truck left the road, hitting several concrete pillars and a METRO bus stop, before slamming into the man.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he died.

The truck finally stopped when it hit the corner of a gas station sign.

The driver, identified as Carlos Lopez-Obispo, 57, was also taken to the hospital. Investigators said Lopez-Obispo was highly intoxicated and faces intoxication manslaughter charges.

Over the past week, we've seen multiple deadly DWI crashes, including one that claimed the lives of a grandmother, mother and 3-month-old baby boy on Wednesday.

On Monday, a man accused of driving while intoxicated for the fourth time was charged with murder after a crash that killed another driver in northwest Harris County.

The victim on the motorized scooter is now the fifth person to die in a similar crash.

"We're almost 24 hours removed from one of the most horrific I've been to... three people dying yesterday. This one is just as tragic. You know, it's somebody who was doing absolutely nothing wrong. Wasn't even on the road... was in a crosswalk on the sidewalk.... and this individual left the roadway, struck and drug him," said Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

