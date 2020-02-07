Man in motorized scooter dies after being hit by 'highly intoxicated' driver, police say

South Gessner and VCD officers are at a fatal accident 5800 Bellaire. Adult male riding a mobility scooter was struck by a vehicle and deceased at the hospital. Driver of the vehicle is being investigated for signs of intoxication. 202 pic.twitter.com/wZGrEVsDj3 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 7, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man in a motorized scooter died after he was hit by a driver investigators said was "highly intoxicated" in southwest Houston.Officers were called to the 5800 block of Bellaire and Atwell around 7:50 p.m Thursday.Police say the man riding the motorized scooter was on the sidewalk when a driver in a Ford F-150 truck left the road, hitting several concrete pillars and a METRO bus stop, before slamming into the man.The victim was transported to the hospital where he died.The truck finally stopped when it hit the corner of a gas station sign.The driver was also taken to the hospital. Investigators said he was highly intoxicated and will face intoxication manslaughter charges.Over the past week, we've seen at least three deadly DWI crashes, including one that claimed the lives of a grandmother, mother and 3-month-old baby boy."We're almost 24 hours removed from one of the most horrific I've been to... three people dying yesterday. This one is just as tragic. You know, it's somebody who was doing absolutely nothing wrong. Wasn't even on the road... was in a crosswalk on the sidewalk.... and this individual left the roadway, struck and drug him," said Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.The name of the driver in Thursday night's crash has not been released.