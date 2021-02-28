homicide

Man found shot to death outside sister's Highlands home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was found shot to death Sunday morning outside his sister's home in Highlands, authorities said.

The body of the victim, a 53-year-old man, was found lying in the front yard by the woman around 2:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Del Monte Lane.

Residents reported hearing at least two gunshots before his body was discovered, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the man had been dropped off at the home, but his sister wasn't expecting him.

"At this point, what we know is that the victim had been at a bar earlier tonight and left and apparently was dropped off here," said HCSO Sgt. Sidney Miller. "We have no suspect information. All we have is a vague vehicle description."

Deputies were looking for a black Dodge Charger and a black Ford Ranger that were seen leaving the area around the time the shooting happened.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
