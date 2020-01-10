How to prepare for Friday's possible severe storms

Ahead of the severe weather, officials are encouraging people to prepare.
Francisco Sanchez with the Harris County Office of Emergency Management encourages everyone to bring in items that could easily be picked up by wind.
🚨 Severe Weather, Strong Winds Expected Overnight Friday🚨— Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@ReadyHarris) January 9, 2020
🐕 Bring pets inside
🌬️ Secure loose objects such as outdoor furniture and toys
🚗 Move your vehicle under a covered area
MORE INFO HERE: https://t.co/OVukVp6wGw pic.twitter.com/wCDHh2FyRU
That includes patio furniture, loose limbs, Christmas decorations and pets. He also suggested charging your devices in advance, and covering your car so it does not get damaged by hail.
SEVERE WEATHER: Friday storms could bring 70 mph winds
Pruning your trees can keep them standing, even during strong gusts of wind.
Louis Flory with Ability Trees said the canopy of trees need to be thinned out so wind can pass through them, rather than just pushing up against them and ultimately causing them to fall.
"A combination of a lot of rain saturating the soil, loosening the soil, taking away the stability of the root system without it being able to anchor itself. You get some 25-35 mph winds, and a combination of rain, it doesn't take much to blow those real thick trees over," Flory said.
The storm system is expected to move in after dark, which will make it more challenging to see what is happening outside.
"Be watchful of your surroundings," Sanchez said. "If you find yourself somewhere where you hear the storm is coming through, the best thing to do is stay put. Wait for it to pass, and then go on to your next destination. If you're at home and you start experiencing high winds and hail, move to an interior wall to be safe."
