How to prepare for Friday's possible severe storms

🚨 Severe Weather, Strong Winds Expected Overnight Friday🚨

🐕 Bring pets inside

🌬️ Secure loose objects such as outdoor furniture and toys

🚗 Move your vehicle under a covered area

MORE INFO HERE: https://t.co/OVukVp6wGw pic.twitter.com/wCDHh2FyRU — Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@ReadyHarris) January 9, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5835370" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Harris County judge Lina Hidalgo spoke Friday afternoon about how citizens can prepare for Friday's severe weather risk.

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston is expecting high winds, hail and tornado chances Friday afternoon.Ahead of the severe weather, officials are encouraging people to prepare.Francisco Sanchez with the Harris County Office of Emergency Management encourages everyone to bring in items that could easily be picked up by wind.That includes patio furniture, loose limbs, Christmas decorations and pets. He also suggested charging your devices in advance, and covering your car so it does not get damaged by hail.Pruning your trees can keep them standing, even during strong gusts of wind.Louis Flory with Ability Trees said the canopy of trees need to be thinned out so wind can pass through them, rather than just pushing up against them and ultimately causing them to fall."A combination of a lot of rain saturating the soil, loosening the soil, taking away the stability of the root system without it being able to anchor itself. You get some 25-35 mph winds, and a combination of rain, it doesn't take much to blow those real thick trees over," Flory said.The storm system is expected to move in after dark, which will make it more challenging to see what is happening outside."Be watchful of your surroundings," Sanchez said. "If you find yourself somewhere where you hear the storm is coming through, the best thing to do is stay put. Wait for it to pass, and then go on to your next destination. If you're at home and you start experiencing high winds and hail, move to an interior wall to be safe."SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.