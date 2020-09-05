Houston man constructs his own high-water rescue vehicle to help others during storms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston area was lucky enough to dodge the devastation Hurricane Laura brought to our neighbors in Louisiana. But we can't let our guard down as we enter the peak of hurricane season.One man is ready for the worst with his own high-water vehicle to help if rescues are needed.The Houstonian told ABC13 he spent nine months restoring the M35 series 2-ton cargo truck, also known as "Deuce and a Half," to help with severe weather events in the Houston area."We were getting ready for Laura, but we was fortunate to have it pass us, but our neighbors in Louisiana wasn't so fortunate," the man said. "Next time, it may hit us and we'll be ready."The truck has four wheels instead of six in order to move smoother through Houston's streets. The truck is also able to go fully under water, but is only expected to take about 47 inches of water during a major flood.