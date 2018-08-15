From micro-drones to safety corridors, a wide range of recommendations were announced Wednesday by Mayor Sylvester Turner's commission against gun violence.Formed in the wake of national "March for Our Lives" rallies, the commission on gun violence brought together 37 individuals from across the greater Houston area, including several high school students.Over the past 60 days, the commission studied a variety of issues related to gun violence and came up with a list of recommendations.The recommendations range from objectives aimed at reducing school violence to domestic violence in neighborhoods.Among recommendations for reducing school violence, technology will play a major role. They include a so-called digital sandbox, where blueprints and drawings of school districts and school buildings will be available for quick usage by local and federal authorities. They also include things like micro-drones that can be used in schools to clear venues and to help support law-enforcement.In Houston communities, the committee recommended a focus on an area surrounding Scott Street between I-45 and Sims Bayou. The focus there will be to solve crimes and reduce gun violence.Commission members say the majority of the work in these neighborhoods entail working together with community activists, churches, and others who have a stake in that area.Broader recommendations, including things like background checks and gun storage regulations, will require state and federal legislation.