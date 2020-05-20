Cutting the cord? Consider these money saving tips

High Speed Internet allows you to type in your zip code to find the best offers in your area.
Be sure to keep an eye out for the fine print regarding installation fees and equipment rental fees when comparing prices.
Often times there are limitations to one or two choices, so going online to get a rate as well as calling each company can often lead to greater deals.
Next, think about the channels you really want. If you only want local channels, which includes ABC13, an antenna would be a great investment up front with zero monthly bills. TV Fool allows you to enter your address to see which channels are available to you, and it will tell you how many miles you are from the transmitter, giving a better idea as to which antenna to buy.
LIVE TV Subscriptions:
- HULU LIVE: 7 days free, $54.99/month
- YOUTUBE TV: 5 days free, $49.99/month
- Direct TV Now: $55/month
- Sling TV: 50 Channels for $30/month
Free trials offered now:
- Netflix: Free 30-day trial, then plans start at $8.99
- HULU: Free one-month trial with basic plan then $5.99 monthly
- HBO GO: Free 7-day trial then $14.99 monthly
- DISNEY +, ESPN, HULU: Free 7-day trial then $12.99 monthly
Free Streaming Services include:
- YouTube
- Crackle
- Vudu
- Tubitv
Streaming Content:
Streaming content over the Internet to your TV requires some form of streaming device unless you have a Smart TV.
Streaming Devices:
- Amazon Fire Stick
- Google Chromecast
- Roku
- Apple TV
- Nvidia Shield TV
