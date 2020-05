Cutting the cord? Consider these money saving tips

HULU LIVE: 7 days free, $54.99/month

YOUTUBE TV: 5 days free, $49.99/month

Direct TV Now: $55/month

Sling TV: 50 Channels for $30/month

Netflix: Free 30-day trial, then plans start at $8.99

HULU: Free one-month trial with basic plan then $5.99 monthly

HBO GO: Free 7-day trial then $14.99 monthly

DISNEY +, ESPN, HULU: Free 7-day trial then $12.99 monthly

YouTube

Crackle

Vudu

Tubitv

Amazon Fire Stick

Google Chromecast

Roku

Apple TV

Nvidia Shield TV

If you're considering cutting the cord, you'll want to make sure you have a speedy internet service for streaming. High Speed Internet allows you to type in your zip code to find the best offers in your area.Be sure to keep an eye out for the fine print regarding installation fees and equipment rental fees when comparing prices.Often times there are limitations to one or two choices, so going online to get a rate as well as calling each company can often lead to greater deals.Next, think about the channels you really want. If you only want local channels, which includes ABC13, an antenna would be a great investment up front with zero monthly bills. TV Fool allows you to enter your address to see which channels are available to you, and it will tell you how many miles you are from the transmitter, giving a better idea as to which antenna to buy.Streaming content over the Internet to your TV requires some form of streaming device unless you have a Smart TV.