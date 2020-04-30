Traffic

Main lanes on I-10 closed after high speed chase ends in gunfire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The main lanes on I-10 are closed after a high speed chase ended in gunfire Wednesday night, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies.

The driver involved in the chase was taken by Life Flight to the hospital.

Deputies and Baytown police chased the suspect on I-10 East at Garth.

The suspect was shot. All of the officers involved are safe.

