High-speed chase ends in violent crash in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A high-speed chase in southwest Houston ended in a violent crash Sunday morning.
Harris County Precinct 5 deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle near Richmond and Chimney Rock around 3:40 a.m.
Authorities say the driver refused to stop, and led police on a short chase through the Galleria area.
Police say the chase ended near Rice Avenue when the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a traffic pole.
The driver knocked over the traffic pole at Richmond. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/MUdvx2ZSdG— Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) May 27, 2018
The driver was knocked unconscious and transported to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition.