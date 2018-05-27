High-speed chase ends in violent crash in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A high-speed chase in southwest Houston ended in a violent crash Sunday morning.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle near Richmond and Chimney Rock around 3:40 a.m.

Authorities say the driver refused to stop, and led police on a short chase through the Galleria area.

Police say the chase ended near Rice Avenue when the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a traffic pole.


The driver was knocked unconscious and transported to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition.

