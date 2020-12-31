25-year-old father charged in high-speed crash that injured 2 children not in car seats

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man has been charged after a car crash Tuesday left his two small children, who were not in car seats, hospitalized.

Forrest Burgess, 25, is charged with aggravated assault of a family member and felon in possession of a weapon.

Houston police say Burgess and his 1-and-3-year-old children are still in the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY: Driver hit speeds near 100 mph before crash, police say

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of S. Braeswood near S. Rice.



Police say the crash was caused by Burgess traveling at high speeds.

Houston police assistant chief Ben Tien said that an officer checking speeds by radar on the South Loop near the Braeswood exit spotted the car traveling at nearly 100 mph. The officer tried to catch up to the vehicle as it exited, but soon lost sight of it. The car crashed into a tree shortly after.

Police say there were three occupants in the car - Burgess and his two children in the backseat, without car seats.

The 1-year-old child was listed as being in critical condition and was taken into surgery. The 3-year-old victim and Burgess both suffered what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

