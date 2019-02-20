Pasadena police have arrested a man they say pistol-whipped a clerk and later crashed a car through a home during a high-speed chase.Police say 17-year-old Emilio Tatum, a student at C.E. King High School, robbed and pistol-whipped a store clerk at a gas station at 4610 Nasa Parkway on Jan. 27.Officers conducted surveillance of the area and on Feb. 6 noticed the suspects approach the same convenience store, but the clerk locked the door.Officers tried to pull over the two suspects who fled the area and led police on a high-speed chase.The suspects' car crashed into a home in the 2300 block of Ramada Drive in Houston. The car smashed into the home's garage and Tatum kicked his way into the house and then threw a chair through a glass door to exit through the backyard.Police arrested one suspect at the scene but say Tatum got away.Police found identification cards to C.E. King HS in the suspect vehicle and later arrested Tatum.Tatum is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and burglary.