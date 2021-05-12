high school sports

Houston-area high school track stars set records and make history at weekend meet

By Joe Gleason
Try to watch this athlete's celebration without crying

Some Houston-area high school track stars are deserving of some major props after setting records and making school history in their respective events over the weekend.

Some of the young athletes even walked away state champions, and those who were seniors will be walking, or should we say running, high jumping and hurdling into their college careers as decorated medalists.

ABC13's Joe Gleason was there Saturday to watch those athletes in action, and ultimately, collect much-deserved awards.

Here's a breakdown of how all of these students performed.

Kevin Grubbs - Summer Creek High School in Humble ISD - 6A Discus Gold

Summer Creek senior Kevin Grubbs saved the best for last. Grubbs trailed Lake Travis' Jacob Tracy (195-9) going into his final throw in the 6A discus throw.

Grubbs delivered his best throw ever, 207-1, which secured him the gold.

Grubbs let his emotions go and why not? His throw was the second-longest at the Texas state track meet. Kevin dedicated himself to the gym after last year's state meet was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is what it looks like when you throw 207-1 on your last throw to win state! Watch this great story from ABC13's Joe Gleason.



Barry Richards - Summer Creek High School in Humble ISD - 6A Gold 110m HH

Summer Creek senior Barry Richards not only won the gold in 110m HH, he ran the fastest time in the nation and set a Texas state record running a 13.31. Richards will take his talents to University of Arkansas - Little Rock.

'How does state champ sound?' In a word, AMAZING! Listen to more on this incredible feat achieved by Humble ISD's Barry Richards.



Jalan Rivers - Summer Creek High School in Humble ISD - 6A Gold in High Jump

This senior won the 6A high jump by clearing 6-9. That earned the gold medal, and he's got another prestigious move on the books.

He is headed to the Air Force Academy.

He went for the gold, and won it! Now Jalan Rivers of Summer Creek High School is headed to the Air Force Academy.



Morgan Taylor - Summer Creek High School in Humble ISD - 6A Gold in 300m Hurdles

Summer Creek senior Morgan Taylor ended her decorated high school career with a state championship in the 300m Hurdles (42.28).

Taylor holds the school record in both the 100 and 300 hurdles. She was the No. 1 freshman in the nation.

Look at that beautiful smile! Summer Creek High School's Morgan Taylor ended her decorated career a state champion. We talked to her after her finale.



Bryce McCray - George Ranch High School in Lamar Consolidated ISD - 6A Gold 300m hurdles

George Ranch's Bryce McCray achieved a life-long dream of being a state champion.

McCray says he thought about winning state every day at practice. Saturday at the state meet, McCray won the 300m hurdles (36.27).

After the race, he had an emotional moment with his dad, a former Olympian, Danny McCray. Bryce was also part of the bronze-medal 4x400 relay.

We're not crying, you're crying! Ok, we're crying. Watch this sweet moment between dad and son after Bryce McCray, a George Ranch High School athlete, became state champion.



Alexis Tilford-Rutherford - George Ranch High School in Lamar Consolidated ISD - 6A Silver-Triple Jump Bronze - Long Jump

Unsigned George Ranch senior Alexis Tilford-Rutherford became the first in school history to medal in a field event.

The fact Tilford-Rutherford medaled in two events made the accomplishment even more special. Tilford-Rutherford jumped a personal best in the triple jump (40-7.50) good for silver.

She placed third in the long jump (19-7.00).

George Ranch senior Alexis Tilford-Rutherford made school history after competing in her track events. Here's what she did.



Tyler King - Alief Taylor High School in Alief ISD - 6A Bronze 200m - Bronze 4x100

Alief Taylor junior Tyler King ran his fastest in the 200m (20.74) to win bronze. King also ran the anchor leg of the bronze medal winning 4x100 relay (40.50).

Alief Taylor has sent someone to state the last eight years, but this is the first time to medal in three events.

Taylor ran with "LLKW1" on their backs to honor Khambrail Winters, a former Lions student-athlete.

The Alief Taylor track team finished the season in impressive fashion. This is how one student shared in the most successful trip to state in school history.



De'montray Callis - Alief Taylor High School in Alief ISD - 6A Bronze 100m - Bronze 4x100

Unsigned senior De'montray Callis ran 10.16 to win bronze in the 100. Callis' time is a school record and a personal record.

Callis also ran the second leg in the bronze-medal inning 4x100 relay.

He's got a big smile, a big heart, and lots of talent! Meet Alief Taylor High School senior De'montray Callis.



George Bush High School in Fort Bend ISD competes in state meet

The Bush High School 4x200 girls relay team won silver with a time of 1:37.69, breaking a 10-year-old school record.

Hear from the four stars below!

We love the joy on their faces! ABC13's Joe Gleason caught up with these Bush High School track stars after they broke a record.



